Rain emergency declared in Punjab as torrential rains claim 63 lives

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A rain emergency has been declared across Punjab after heavy downpours wreaked havoc, claiming 63 lives in the province over the past 24 hours.

In a message on social media platform X, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said that due to the stormy rains and flood situation, a rain emergency has been declared in various parts of the province.

غیر معمولی طوفانی بارشوں اور سیلابی صورتحال پر پنجاب کے مختلف علاقوں میں رین ایمرجنسی نافذ کر دی گئی ہے۔ سرکاری ادارے جذبے اور انتہائی محنت سے کام کر رہے ہیں۔ انتظامیہ کو عوام کو بزریعہ سائرن اور اعلانات آگاہ رکھنے کی ہدایت کر دی گئی ہے۔ عوام اداروں سے تعاون کریں، حفاظتی ہدایات… — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) July 17, 2025

She stated that government institutions are working with dedication and tireless efforts, and the administration has been directed to keep the public informed through sirens and announcements.

Maryam Nawaz appealed to the public to fully cooperate with institutions and follow safety guidelines, stressing that protecting lives and property is the top priority.

The authorities have urged citizens to avoid unnecessary travel, stay away from power lines and open manholes.

PDMA releases report

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has released a comprehensive report detailing the human and infrastructural losses caused by ongoing monsoon rains across the province.

According to the report, monsoon-related incidents have resulted in 103 deaths and 393 injuries across Punjab so far this season. Additionally, 128 houses were damaged, and six livestock animals perished due to the relentless rains.

In the last 24 hours alone, 63 people lost their lives and 290 others were injured. The highest number of fatalities was reported in Lahore (15 deaths), followed by Faisalabad (9), Okara (9), Sahiwal (5), and Pakpattan (3).

PDMA spokespersons stated that most of the fatalities were caused by the collapse of old and dilapidated building structures. Citizens are strongly urged to take precautionary measures during the rainy season, especially those residing in structurally weak homes.

Director General PDMA confirmed that, under the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, all injured individuals are being provided with top-quality medical care. He also assured that financial compensation will be extended to the families of the deceased in accordance with government policy.

The report also warned of continued heavy rainfall across the province on Thursday and highlighted a flood alert due to rising water levels in rivers and streams.

Meanwhile, downpour in Rawalpindi has caused urban flooding and triggered a dangerous rise in water levels in Nullah Leh, prompting authorities to sound flood sirens at Gawalmandi Bridge and place all emergency services on high alert.

According to WASA and district administration officials, water levels at the Gawalmandi point of Nullah Leh have surged to 15 feet, nearing the critical threshold of 20 feet. If this limit is crossed, evacuation of nearby residential areas will be initiated. At the Katarian Bridge, the water level has already reached 16 feet.

Due to continuous rainfall, low-lying areas across the city have been submerged, leaving hundreds of residents trapped in their homes with no immediate possibility of evacuation.

Two persons – one of them a child – died after roof of a house collapsed in record-breaking 423ml downpours in Chakwal and its adjoining areas, with PDMA widespread rain forecast in parts of the country, Dunya News reported.

Due to the rain, flooding conditions emerged in many areas. A flood emergency was imposed in Chakwal, Kallar Kahar, and Choasidan Shah.

Rescue operations were carried out in various areas. According to Rescue 1122, evacuation of citizens continued.

Water entered buildings and houses everywhere in the city. In heavy rain, two people, including a child, died when roof of a house collapsed.

Officers of all relevant agencies, including Chakwal DC, Wasa and Rescue were instructed to remain in the field, with arrangements in hospitals to deal with any emergency.

During the night and on July 17, heavy to very heavy rains may generate flash flooding in local streams and nullahs of Kashmir, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Pothohar, northeast Punjab, Dera Ghazi Khan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Mansehra, Murree, Galliyat, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Buner, Swabi, Nowshera, and Mardan.

In the hilly areas of KP, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan, there is a risk of landslides and mudslides that could block roads and disrupt transport. Urban flooding is also feared in low-lying areas of Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Nowshera, Peshawar, Islamabad and Rawalpindi.