Torrential rains trigger flash flooding in Rawalpindi, high alert issued for Nullah Leh

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Heavy downpours in Rawalpindi and Islamabad have caused urban flooding and triggered a dangerous rise in water levels in Nullah Leh, prompting authorities to sound flood sirens at Gawalmandi Bridge and place all emergency services on high alert.

According to WASA and district administration officials, water levels at the Gawalmandi point of Nullah Leh have surged to 15 feet, nearing the critical threshold of 20 feet. If this limit is crossed, evacuation of nearby residential areas will be initiated. At the Katarian Bridge, the water level has already reached 16 feet.

Due to continuous rainfall, low-lying areas across the city have been submerged, leaving hundreds of residents trapped in their homes with no immediate possibility of evacuation.

The most affected areas include Mehar Colony, Dhoke Hassu, Pirwadhai, Khayaban-e-Sir Syed, Fauji Colony, and Dhoke Matkyal. Rainwater has entered many houses, and several connecting bridges are now completely underwater. Authorities are urging residents to follow safety instructions and move to higher ground wherever possible.

Rescue 1122, WASA, Civil Defence, and other emergency departments have been placed on high alert. WASA’s Managing Director has contacted the 111 Brigade, and arrangements have been made to call in the Pakistan Army if the situation escalates further.