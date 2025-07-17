Two die as record-breaking rain batters Chakwal, suburbs

CHAKWAL (Dunya News) - Two persons – one of them a child – died after roof of a house collapsed in record-breaking downpours in the city and its adjoining areas, with PDMA widespread rain forecast in parts of the country for Thursday (today), Dunya News reported.

Due to the rain, flooding conditions emerged in many areas. A flood emergency was imposed in Chakwal, Kallar Kahar, and Choasidan Shah.

Rescue operations were carried out in various areas. According to Rescue 1122, evacuation of citizens continued.

Water entered buildings and houses everywhere in the city. In heavy rain, two people, including a child, died when roof of a house collapsed.

Officers of all relevant agencies, including Chakwal DC, Wasa and Rescue were instructed to remain in the field, with arrangements in hospitals to deal with any emergency.

PDMA DG has said the district administration will be provided with all resources and assistance in rescue and relief.

Meanwhile, The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast widespread rain-wind/thundershowers across several parts of the country on Thursday (today), warning that heavy to very heavy rainfall may lead to flash floods, landslides, and urban flooding in vulnerable areas.

Intermittent rain-wind/thundershowers are expected at most places in Kashmir, Islamabad, Pothohar region, northeast Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Scattered heavy falls-at times very heavy-are likely during the period. Isolated showers are also expected in parts of central and south Punjab as well as northeast and south Balochistan.

During the night and on July 17, heavy to very heavy rains may generate flash flooding in local streams and nullahs of Kashmir, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Pothohar, northeast Punjab, Dera Ghazi Khan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Mansehra, Murree, Galliyat, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Buner, Swabi, Nowshera, and Mardan.

In the hilly areas of KP, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan, there is a risk of landslides and mudslides that could block roads and disrupt transport. Urban flooding is also feared in low-lying areas of Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Nowshera, Peshawar, Islamabad and Rawalpindi.