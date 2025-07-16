Pakistani Army joins PLA's 98th anniversary ceremony

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), attended the commemoration ceremony of the 98th founding day of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of the People’s Republic of China as the Chief Guest on Tuesday.

The ceremony was attended by a distinguished gathering of civilian and military officials, media representatives, business leaders and members of civil society, according to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR). The presence of such a diverse audience reflected the broad-based support for the enduring Pakistan-China partnership.

The CJCSC extended profound felicitations to the people of China, its military leadership and all ranks of the PLA.

TRIBUTE TO CHINESE LEADERSHIP

He commended the PLA’s pivotal role under the visionary leadership of President Xi Jinping in contributing to China’s remarkable development and rapid modernisation. He noted that this transformation has established China as a key pillar of peace, stability and prosperity. CJCSC also emphasised China’s role as a stabilising factor in regional security dynamics.

In his address, General Sahir highlighted the enduring and time-tested “Iron-clad brotherhood” between Pakistan and China. He stressed the shared resolve to broaden and deepen this unique relationship across all domains.

CHINESE NATIONALS’ SECURITY

Reiterating Pakistan’s commitment to the safety of Chinese nationals working in Pakistan, the CJCSC also underlined the importance of advancing collaboration under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), strengthening defence ties and promoting regional harmony and development.

DEFENCE COOPERATION

Gen Sahir’s visit and address reaffirmed Pakistan’s continued dedication to its strategic and defence partnership with China, as both nations seek to expand cooperation for mutual growth and stability.