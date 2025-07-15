PTI movement to reach peak on August 5, says Barrister Gohar

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali has said that the party’s founder has already announced that the PTI movement will reach its peak on August 5.

Speaking to the media, Barrister Gohar played down reports of internal rifts in the party, saying there was no real conflict, only a misunderstanding. “I’ve already spoken to Sheikh Waqas and Aliya Hamza. Everything has been sorted out,” he clarified.

He reaffirmed that PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur enjoyed the full support of the party’s founder and was doing a commendable job running the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

“Our party doesn’t operate based on others’ likes or dislikes,” Gohar added.

Emphasising maturity in politics, Barrister Gohar said, “One needs to have a big heart in politics. Yes, we will run a movement, but we’re not a guerrilla force. It’s been two years—common sense should prevail now.”

He also raised concerns about alleged tampering in Senate elections.

“Those at the top need to think wisely. One of the lists circulating for the Senate election is fake,” he claimed.

Barrister Gohar made it clear that the official candidate list released by PTI was final, and only those individuals named in that list were the party’s legitimate nominees.