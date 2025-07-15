President Zardari, PM Shehbaz reaffirm commitment to national stability, prosperity

The two leaders discussed the overall political, economic, and security situation in the country.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Tuesday, where both leaders reiterated their commitment to working together for the country’s stability, development, and prosperity.

Federal Ministers for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Planning & Development Ahsan Iqbal were also present during the meeting.

Other attendees included Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, and the Prime Minister's Adviser on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah Khan.

They also exchanged views on law and order, and ongoing efforts to combat terrorism.

The prime minister briefed the president on government initiatives aimed at economic improvement.

