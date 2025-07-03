PM, ANP president discuss country's political situation

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President of Awami National Party (ANP) Aimal Wali Khan called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday and discussed matters of mutual interests.

During the meeting, they also discussed the overall political situation in the country.

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, Minister for Public Affairs Unit Rana Mubashir Iqbal, Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah, Minister of State for Power Abdul Rehman Kanju, and PM's Special Assistant Talha Barki were also present on the occasion.

