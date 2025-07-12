PTI denies arrest fears, says only parliamentarians traveling to Lahore

Convoy was a peaceful gesture of solidarity with representatives expelled from the Punjab Assembly

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan clarified on Saturday that the party’s delegation traveling to Lahore included only elected parliamentarians and there was no threat of arrests.

Speaking to media outside the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House in Islamabad, Barrister Gohar said, “Only parliamentarians are going to Lahore. There’s no possibility of arrests — that’s not going to happen. We are in contact with our Punjab colleagues, and they too are parliamentarians.”

Meanwhile, KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur emphasised that the convoy was a peaceful gesture of solidarity with the representatives expelled from the Punjab Assembly. “This is not a protest, but a symbolic show of unity against unconstitutional and unlawful actions,” he stated.

He added, “We are carrying a message of peace, unity, and democratic values — not division. Our purpose is to demonstrate that we stand by the democratic representatives of the people.”