Ishaq Dar meets Russia's Lavrov in Kuala Lumpur

Pakistan Pakistan Ishaq Dar meets Russia's Lavrov in Kuala Lumpur

Both the FMs focused on deepening ties and enhancing cooperation across various sectors

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 11 Jul 2025 00:02:38 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Thursday met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during the ASEAN Regional Forum in Kuala Lumpur.

According to a statement from the Foreign Office, both leaders reiterated their commitment to further strengthen bilateral relations between Pakistan and Russia.

Also read: Rubio meets Russia's Lavrov in Kuala Lumpur



They also agreed to hold another meeting during the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Ministers session.

The discussion focused on deepening ties and enhancing cooperation across various sectors, reaffirming both countries' shared interest in mutual growth and regional stability.