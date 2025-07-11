KP CM Gandapur likely to meet PTI founder today

Fri, 11 Jul 2025 00:47:20 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - ﻿Ali Amin Gandapur, the chief minister of northwestern ﻿Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, is expected to meet the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan today (Friday) to discuss key political developments, according to reliable sources.

Gandapur is scheduled to spend the entire Friday in Islamabad, where the meeting is likely to take place. Following this, he will travel to Lahore on Saturday for further political engagements.

Sources added that during his Lahore visit, the KPK Chief Minister will address members of the Punjab Assembly and attend a dinner hosted in their honour. He is also set to hold an important press conference on Sunday to brief the media on party developments and strategic direction.

The back-to-back meetings and public appearances underscore renewed coordination efforts among PTI leadership amid the evolving political climate.