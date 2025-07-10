Fire at Lahore's Hafeez Center extinguished

The fire broke out suddenly due to a short circuit, but the Rescue 1122 team was quick on their feet

LAHORE (Dunya News) — A major tragedy was narrowly avoided at Lahore’s well-known commercial hub, Hafeez Center, after a fire broke out due to a short circuit on Thursday.

The fire was brought under control within 20 minutes, saving the building and its businesses from massive losses.

The quick response prevented the situation from getting out of hand.

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif praised the prompt efforts of the rescue team, calling it a “job well done.”

She also directed a complete security and safety audit of the entire Hafeez Center building to avoid similar incidents in the future.

Traders and members of the business community breathed a sigh of relief and expressed gratitude to the Punjab government and Rescue 1122 for stepping in just in the nick of time.

They said that if help hadn’t come so quickly, they would have suffered losses worth millions of rupees.

According to eyewitnesses, the fire broke out suddenly due to a short circuit, but the Rescue 1122 team was quick on their feet and sprang into action.

Their timely intervention helped nip the problem in the bud.

Shopkeepers at Hafeez Center said the fire could have turned the entire market into ashes had it not been for the brave and rapid efforts of the rescue workers.

The incident has once again raised concerns about fire safety in commercial buildings, prompting authorities to crack down on negligence and push for stricter safety standards.

