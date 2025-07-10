Jemima expresses concern over threats to Imran Khan's sons during Pakistan visit

Pakistan Pakistan Jemima expresses concern over threats to Imran Khan's sons during Pakistan visit

Imran Khan's ex-wife says her children are not allowed to speak to their father on phone

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 10 Jul 2025 17:27:58 PKT

LONDON (Dunya News) - Jemima Goldsmith, the former wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, says her sons are being threatened with arrest if they travel to Pakistan to meet their father.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), she said that her children – Qasim Khan and Sulaiman Khan – are not allowed to speak to their father on phone.

“He [Imran] has endured nearly two years in solitary confinement. The Pakistani government has said that if they come to see him, they too will be arrested,” she added.

She regretted that it does not happen in a democracy or a functioning state.

“This isn’t politics – it’s personal revenge,” said Jemima.

PTI founder's sons are British nationals, can't participate in Pakistan's politics: Barrister Aqeel

Meanwhile, Imran Khan’s son Qasim Khan also took to social media, expressing concern over his father's prolonged imprisonment.

“My father, former prime minister Imran Khan, has now spent over 700 days in prison, most of them in solitary confinement. He is denied access to his lawyers and not allowed to meet his family,” Qasim said.

He added that the personal doctor of Imran Khan is not permitted to visit him.

“This is not justice – this is an attempt to isolate and break a man who stood for the rule of law and democracy in Pakistan,” he said.