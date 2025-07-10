PTI founder's sons are British nationals, can't participate in Pakistan's politics: Barrister Aqeel

Published On: Thu, 10 Jul 2025 05:34:49 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister of State for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik on Wednesday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has a history of consistently choosing confrontation over consultation, as seen in the May 9 case.

Barrister Aqeel said that PTI is now attempting to gain public sympathy by playing the “children card”.

He claimed that former chairman’s both children are British nationals, cannot legally participate in Pakistan’s politics, as neither Pakistani law nor their visa status allows political activity.

Barrister Aqeel stated that the Ministry of Interior would thoroughly monitor the purpose of their visit.

“If their visit is intended to create political instability or participate in any unlawful political activity, the law will take its course,” he added.

He further said that there is no objection to their arrival in Pakistan, but their involvement in political campaigns or attempts to create unrest would not be tolerated.

