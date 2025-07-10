Pakistan Army commanders vow decisive action against Indian-backed terrorist proxies

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir presided over the 271st Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) held at the General Headquarters (GHQ) today, according to the Pakistani military's media wing.

The forum commenced with offering prayers for the martyrs of recent terrorist attacks, attributed to Indian-sponsored proxies.

The forum reviewed recent counter-terrorism operations and resolved that the sacrifices of Shuhada (martyrs) will not be in vain, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Thursday. Ensuring the safety and security of the people of Pakistan remains the Armed Forces' highest priority. The participants emphasised the need for decisive and coordinated actions at all levels against the threat posed by Indian-backed proxies.

In the wake of India’s defeat following the Pahalgam incident, the forum noted increased hostile activities by its proxies, including groups identified as Fitna Al Khawarij and Fitna Al Hindustan, aimed at destabilising Pakistan.

Regional diplomacy reviewed

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) shared insights from recent diplomatic engagements, including visits to Iran, Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. These visits were conducted alongside the Prime Minister to strengthen bilateral ties.

The forum was also briefed on the Field Marshal Asim Munir’s significant visit to the United States, which included meetings with senior US leadership. This visit allowed Pakistan to present its strategic viewpoint on regional and international developments.

Security landscape assessment

Participants conducted a comprehensive review of current internal and external security dynamics. Particular focus was given to developments in the Middle East and Iran, and the global inclination toward the use of force. The forum underlined the importance of building self-reliant defense capabilities and fostering national unity.

The top military commander addressed recent statements from the Indian Army, terming them baseless. He stated that India's effort to involve third parties in what is clearly a bilateral issue reflects an attempt at bloc politics to project itself as a regional security provider.

Operational readiness and synergy

The forum was briefed on the Pakistan Army’s continued modernization and adaptation to evolving threats and the changing nature of warfare. The COAS acknowledged and praised the efforts of Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Air Force in enhancing joint operational capability.

In his closing remarks, Field Marshal Munir expressed full confidence in the Pakistan Army's preparedness to meet the full spectrum of threats.