Pakistan and Kashmir are inseparable, says ISPR DG

Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif visits University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir

(Dunya News) – Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, recipient of Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military), visited the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir in Muzaffarabad and held a special interaction with the students, said ISPR.

The Kashmiri students warmly welcomed the ISPR director general in their traditional manner.

A special Q&A session was also organised with the students and faculty of the university.

During the session, the students reaffirmed their commitment to the Kashmir cause, stating, "Kashmir is the lifeline of Pakistan, and we will reclaim it at all costs. Pakistan and Kashmir are inseparable, and the day is not far when Kashmir will be ours."

The students also paid tribute to the Pakistan Army for its firm response to Indian aggression, expressing their deep appreciation and support.

Yesterday, in an interview with a foreign media outlet, Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry strongly asserted Pakistan’s stance on Indian state-sponsored terrorism, the threat of extremist group “Khawarij,” and the country’s nuclear capabilities.

The military’s spokesperson stated that India adopted terrorism as a state policy against Pakistan, with deliberate efforts to destabilise the country—especially the province of Balochistan—through orchestrated plans and support for militant groups.

His remarks came in the wake of a recent bomb attack in Waziristan that left 16 Pakistani soldiers martyred and over 20 injured. The banned terrorist outfit, TTP (Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan), claimed responsibility.

