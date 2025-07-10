Lyari building collapse: 9 SBCA officials and owners arrested

Police have also detained the owners of the collapsed building.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – In the aftermath of a tragic building collapse in Lyari that claimed 27 lives, police have registered a case and arrested nine senior officials of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) along with the building’s owners.

According to sources, the five-storey residential building on Fidah Hussain Sheikha Road in Lyari’s Baghdadi area came crashing down on July 4.

The building was in a dilapidated condition, and many residents were trapped under the rubble. At least 11 people were also injured in the incident.

Police filed an FIR on Wednesday, naming several high-ranking SBCA officials and the building owners.

The FIR has been sealed, and special police teams have been formed to track down and arrest all those involved.

During a raid on the SBCA office, police took nine senior officials into custody for questioning.

Among those detained are Additional Director General Irfan Naqvi, Zargam Shah, Asif Rizvi, Chalis Siddiqui, Ashfaq Khokhar, Deputy Director Faheem Siddiqui, Assistant Director Zulfiqar Shah, Faheem Murtaza, and retired Director Asif Rizvi.

The arrests mark a major step in holding responsible those who allegedly turned a blind eye to the building's unsafe condition.

Authorities say they will leave no stone unturned in ensuring justice for the victims of this avoidable tragedy.