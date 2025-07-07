Sindh govt suspends SBCA chief over Karachi building collapse

Announces Rs1 million compensation for each deceased victim

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Sindh government has suspended the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) director general following the tragic building collapse in the Lyari Baghdadi area of Karachi, which claimed 27 lives.

The government also announced Rs one million compensation for the families of each deceased victim.

Sindh’s senior minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, alongside Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani and Home Minister Zia Lanjar, addressed a press conference and vowed strict action against those responsible for the tragedy.

He said that anyone found negligent in their duties would be held accountable and that a case would be registered against the culprits.

Memon stated that Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had immediately suspended the SBCA chief and directed the Home Minister to lodge an FIR and ensure the strictest action is taken against those involved.

“We are all deeply saddened by the loss of 27 lives and stand with the affected families of Lyari in this time of grief,” Memon added.

He further said that the chief minister has expanded the scope of the fact-finding committee by including the Karachi Commissioner and instructed that the inquiry report be submitted within two days, after which a ruthless crackdown will be launched based on its recommendations.

Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani revealed that the SBCA officers present in the area on the day of the incident—including the Director, Deputy Director, and Inspectors—had already been suspended.

He further announced that all SBCA officials who served in the area since the building was first declared dangerous in 2022 will be investigated. Any officer found guilty of negligence will be named in the FIR.

Ghani also informed that the fact-finding committee has been given an additional 48 hours to complete its work, with the Karachi Commissioner now leading the investigation. The report is expected within two days.

Additionally, the commissioner has been tasked with providing detailed data within the next 24 hours on all 51 dangerous buildings identified in Karachi, including the number of units and residents in each. This will enable immediate demolition operations to begin.

Lyari Building Collapse

The rescue operation following the collapse of a five-storey building in Karachi's Lyari area was completed on Sunday, with the death toll rising to 27.

The debris was cleared from the site in the Baghdadi area of Lyari, where heavy machinery was employed to remove the rubble. According to rescue officials, 27 bodies were recovered from the collapsed structure. Of the 11 injured, 10 have been discharged from hospital after receiving medical treatment, while one remains under care.

The final victim retrieved from the wreckage was a young man named Zaid. Among the deceased are three children, nine women, and 15 men.

The incident took place on Friday in the Baghdadi area of Lyari, bringing down the entire structure and causing damage to adjacent buildings. Rescue teams managed to pull out 10 people alive from the debris. Emergency response teams — including Rescue 1122, police, and Rangers — reached the scene promptly and launched relief efforts. Heavy machinery is being used to clear the rubble and aid search operations.



