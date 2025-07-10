PIA successfully concludes post-Hajj 2025 operations

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has successfully concluded its post-Hajj flight operations, returning pilgrims to the country following the completion of annual pilgrimage.

According to the PIA spokesperson, the final post-Hajj flight landed in Islamabad from Madinah at 8:30 PM on Thursday, marking the official end of the operation.

PIA facilitated the return of more than 41,500 pilgrims through a total of 147 flights. The airline maintained a flight departure punctuality rate of over 90 percent throughout the operation.

The Hajj operation was conducted from six major cities: Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Quetta, Multan, and Peshawar. PIA deployed Boeing 777 and Airbus A320 aircraft to manage the post-Hajj return service efficiently.

The post-Hajj flights commenced on 10 June and concluded on 10 July. The airline reported high levels of passenger satisfaction with the arrangements made for their return journey.

PIA Chief Executive Officer Air Vice Marshal Amir Hayat extended his congratulations to all teams involved, acknowledging their contributions towards the smooth and successful execution of the post-Hajj operation.