Hajj 2026: Registration deadline extended by two days

So far, 313,000 people have successfully registered for Hajj 2026.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The deadline for Hajj 2026 registration has been extended by two more days, giving applicants a little extra time to get their paperwork in order.

According to the Ministry of Religious Affairs, pilgrims can now submit their applications through designated banks and the ministry’s online portal until July 11.

The registration process will stay open till Friday, following requests from intending pilgrims who needed more time to complete their applications.

The ministry has said that details about the Hajj expenses, terms, and conditions will be announced separately in line with the upcoming Hajj policy.

The extension comes as a relief for many who were racing against the clock. Officials have urged all remaining applicants to act fast and avoid waiting until the last minute.