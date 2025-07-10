PMD predicts heavy rains in various parts of country

PMD also issued high-alert warnings for flash floods, landslides, and urban flooding.

Thu, 10 Jul 2025 06:07:55 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Torrential monsoon rains are set to batter large parts of the country from tonight through July 10 with the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) issuing high-alert warnings for flash floods, landslides, and urban flooding in vulnerable areas.

The intense weather system is expected to affect Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast Balochistan, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan, with isolated spells of heavy to very heavy rainfall.

The PMD cautioned that strong downpours could trigger flash floods in local streams and nullahs in Murree, Galliyat, Manshera, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Buner, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, Islamabad and Rawalpindi, hill torrents of D.G. Khan, northeast Punjab, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and several districts of Balochistan including Barkhan, Kohlu, Musakhel, Dera Bugti, Naseerabad, Sibi, Loralai, Zhob, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbela, Awaran, Panjgur, and Turbat.

The authorities have warned of possible landslides and mudslides leading to road blockages in the hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Meanwhile, heavy downpours may cause urban flooding in low-lying neighborhoods of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Nowshera, and Peshawar.

The public has been advised to exercise caution and take preventive measures during the ongoing wet spell.

Cloudy conditions with rain and thundershowers are likely in Islamabad. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is expected to receive rain across various districts including Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Malakand, Shangla, Battagram, Buner, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Peshawar, Mardan, Hangu, Kurram, Kohat, Waziristan, Bannu, and Dera Ismail Khan, with heavy rainfall forecast in the upper regions.

In Punjab, widespread rain is expected in areas including Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Mandi Bahauddin, Chiniot, Okara, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib, Faisalabad, Khushab, Sargodha, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Khanewal, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Kot Addu, Rahim Yar Khan, and Dera Ghazi Khan.

Sindh will remain mostly hot and humid, with partly cloudy skies in coastal districts and a chance of light rain or drizzle.

Balochistan will also remain hot and humid in most areas, though rain and thunderstorms with isolated heavyfalls are likely in parts of Barkhan, Kohlu, Musakhel, Dera Bugti, Loralai, Zhob, and Khuzdar. Intermittent rain is forecast for both Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The PMD continues to monitor the situation and urges the public, travelers, and local authorities to stay alert and follow official advisories.

