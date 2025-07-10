ECP to hear reserved seats distribution case on July 14

The ECP has also issued notices to five political parties in this regard.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The election Commission of Pakistan will take up the case pertaining to distribution of reserved seats on July 14, Dunya News reported on Wednesday.

The ECP has issued the cause list for the day.

The ECP has issued notices to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Parliamentarians (PTIP), Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP), Awami National Party (ANP) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F).

The Election Commission has also issued notices to 71 candidates of the concerned parties in this regard.

