Two siblings die after eating poisonous food in Rahim Yar Khan

Pakistan Pakistan Two siblings die after eating poisonous food in Rahim Yar Khan

The children ate food at home located in WAPDA Scarp Colony after which their condition deteriorated

Follow on Published On: Thu, 10 Jul 2025 05:31:58 PKT

RAHIM YAR KHAN (Dunya News) - Two minor children aged between one and three years died and another was in critical condition after eating poisonous food in Rahim Yar Khan on Wednesday, Dunya News reported.

According to parents, the children ate food at home located in WAPDA Scarp Colony after which their condition deteriorated. The affected children were rushed to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital where two of them died during treatment.

The deceased were identified as one-year-old Anaya and three-year-old Adan Fatima. The condition of five-year-old Subhan is stated to be critical.

