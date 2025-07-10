Turkish Foreign, Defence Ministers depart after concluding successful visit

Thu, 10 Jul 2025 05:38:15 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkiye, Hakan Fidan, and Minister of National Defence of Turkiye, Yasar Guller, Wednesday departed from Islamabad after the conclusion of a successful visit.

The visit reinforced the unwavering bond between Pakistan and Turkiye, a Ministry of Foreign Affairs news release said.

Additional Secretary (Afghanistan and West Asia), Ambassador Syed Ali Asad Gillani, was present to see off the Ministers at the airport.

Earlier in the day while addressing a joint presser along with Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Fidan expressed gratitude for the warm hospitality extended by Ishaq Dar, adding that both countries enjoy deep-rooted, brotherly ties that continue to grow stronger with time.

He highlighted that the two nations have significantly enhanced cooperation in key sectors, including economy, culture, and defence.

Expressing gratitude for Pakistan’s warm hospitality, the Turkish foreign minister praised the strong and growing partnership between the two countries.

“Pakistan and Turkiye share a unique and time-tested relationship, which is now being transformed into an institutional partnership,” said Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

