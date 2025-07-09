Parts of country receive rains as NDMA issues alert amid strong monsoon currents

Pakistan Pakistan Parts of country receive rains as NDMA issues alert amid strong monsoon currents

Increased water flows are expected in all major rivers

Follow on Published On: Wed, 09 Jul 2025 06:15:10 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Islamabad, parts of Punjab including Lahore and KP received moderate to heavy rainfalls on Tuesday night, with power shutdowns in several areas and accumulation of rainwaters in low-lying localities.

In Lahore, the rain continues with intervals, with lightning and strong wind, making the weather pleasant, and giving relief to people from mugginess.

On the other hand, National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC) of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued a two-day alert as strong monsoon currents from the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea, coupled with a westerly wave, may cause heavy rainfall and potential riverine and flash flooding across major river catchments till July 10.

According to NEOC, these weather conditions are expected to bring moderate to heavy rainfall, particularly over major river catchments, with a high likelihood of both riverine and flash flooding in vulnerable areas.

Authorities urge residents in at-risk regions to stay informed and take necessary precautions.

According to NEOC’s forecast, increased water flows are expected in all major rivers including Kabul, Indus, Jhelum and Chenab.

Currently, low flood levels are being observed at Tarbela, Kalabagh and Chashma on the Indus River, while Taunsa is also expected to reach the low flood mark.

River Chenab is likely to experience low flood levels at Marala and Khanki stations. River Kabul at Nowshera is expected to rise to low flood levels, while Swat and Panjkora Rivers, along with their associated streams and nullahs, may swell due to rainfall in their catchment areas.

River Jhelum, along with its tributaries, is expected to experience elevated inflows, resulting in localized flash floods. Inflows at Mangla Dam on River Jhelum are projected to reach the low flood limit.

In northeastern Punjab, nullahs originating from the Pir Panjal range may experience significant increases in water levels, possibly reaching medium flood intensity. Hill torrents in Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur districts may once again become active, generating medium to high flows. In Balochistan, nullahs and seasonal streams in the northeastern districts including Jhal Magsi, Kachi, Sibi, Qila Saifullah, Zhob, and Musakhel are also likely to experience high flows. In Gilgit-Baltistan, the Hunza and Shigar rivers may see increased water discharge, with flash flooding possible in their tributaries, including Hispar, Khunjerab, Shimshal, Braldu, Hushe and Saltoro Rivers.

Residents living near rivers, streams and nullahs are advised to stay vigilant for sudden increases in water levels, particularly at night or during periods of intense rainfall.