PTI protest plan: govt has no intention to make arrests, says Irfan Siddiqui

Updated On: Wed, 09 Jul 2025 09:42:17 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Senator Irfan Siddiqui has ruled out that the government has an intention to make arrests in the wake of PTI plan to launch a movement against the government.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui said the government will see the aspects of the protest when it is launched, adding the founder's children have the right to run a movement for their father. Smoke has now stopped from the PTI's narrative factories, he added.

He said that there is no discussion at any level regarding Asif Ali Zardari, adding he is fulfilling his responsibilities.

The state and the government have no complaints against Asif Zardari, Irfan Siddiqui said, adding when Nawaz Sharif was the Prime Minister, he himself went to Bani Gala.

The founder's cases are in the courts. On what issue Nawaz Sharif should go to the founder. Such news cannot even be imagined, the PML-N leader said.

"Prison is just prison, it is not easy. The founder has no option. He is serving prison. He repeatedly says that he has to talk to the establishment. He is not using political platforms,” the senator said.

“During negotiations with the PTI, we had prepared a draft. The party ended the negotiations. 90 percent of the PTI parliamentarians want talks,” Siddiqui said.

There is no discussion regarding the 27th Amendment. The 26th Amendment has already been passed. If any amendment is made, it will be the 27th, Irfan Siddiqui said.