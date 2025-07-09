Madr-e-Millat Fatima Jinnah remembered on 58th death anniversary

The iron lady is still remembered for her passionate support for civil rights

Wed, 09 Jul 2025

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Madr-e-Millat (mother of the nation) Fatima Jinnah, the sister of founding father Muhammad Ali Jinnah, is being remembered with reverence and respect across the country on Wednesday (today).

Today, 58 years after her tragic death, the iron lady is still remembered for her passionate support for civil rights and devoted struggle towards the Pakistan Movement.

Muhammad Ali Jinnah was deeply affected after his wife’s death in 1929, so Fatima Jinnah worked side by side with Muhammad Ali Jinnah and gathered the women of sub-continent on one platform which made the struggle for achieving a separate state of Muslims easier.

She was the closest to Muhammad Ali Jinnah who became her guardian upon the death of their father in 1901. She played an important role in the Pakistan Movement, supporting the two-nation theory and strongly opposing the British Raj.

After the independence of Pakistan, she co-founded the Pakistan Women’s Association which played an integral role in the settlement of the women migrants in the newly formed country.

She returned to the political forefront to contest the 1964 elections at the age of 71 against Ayub Khan.

Fatima died in Karachi on July 9, 1967 at the age of 71.

She was laid to rest next to her brother at Mazar-e-Quaid.


