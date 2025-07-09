PTI confined to statements; has no preparations for launching movement: Sana

Warns against creating law and order situation

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Adviser to the PM on political affairs and PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah has said PTI is confined to statements for launching a movement as it has no preparations for any such move.

Appearing on Dunya News programme Dunya Mehr Bukhari Ke Saath, Rana Sanaullah said people would not come on roads on PTI’s call for ‘unrest and agitation’ and law will take its course against those who create chaos and law and order situation in the name of movement.

“PTI is stubborn and obstinate. There is no sign of any change in the PTI movement. Qasim and Suleman are British citizens, how they can be allowed to take part in politics in Pakistan. If they participate in the movement, what difficulties they will. There is no need to go into details.

“The founder should see for himself. He could be in jail for 20 to 27 years. The founder should proceed keeping the calculation in mind. The PTI founder should also look at the situation in the country. Nawaz Sharif twice brought the party out of crises with extreme strategy. The founder is still trying to get the establishment to talk to him. He is still not ready to sign a charter of economy with political parties,” the PML-N leader said.

Rana Sanaullah said even the establishment cannot give him anything; it has nothing to give to the founder, political parties should sit together to resolve issues.

Nawaz Sharif is in favour of political dialogue. The Prime Minister invited the opposition for political dialogue three times. He invited the dialogue only with the approval of Nawaz Sharif, Sana said.

It is very difficult for Pakistan to recognise Israel. Israel is our enemy. Israel has never recognised Pakistan. How we can do it, the seasoned politician added.

