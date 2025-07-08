Pakistan to celebrate Independence Day 2025 with theme 'Battle for Truth'

Government announces ‘Marka-e-Haq’ theme to honour national resolve and sacrifices

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The federal government has announced that this year’s Independence Day, observed on August 14, will be celebrated under the theme “Marka-e-Haq” (Battle for Truth), highlighting the nation's steadfast resolve, sacrifices, and unity.

The decision was made during a high-level consultative meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, following directives from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The session, aimed at planning a spirited national celebration, was attended by senior officials from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) and the ministries of Information, Interior, and National Heritage & Culture.

Ahsan Iqbal stated that the “Marka-e-Haq” theme is intended to honour the nation’s enduring commitment to freedom, resilience, and development.

“This year’s Independence Day will reflect our national unity and pay tribute to the sacrifices made throughout our history,” he added.