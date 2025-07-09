Flights asked to observe extreme cautions amid monsoon

Pakistan Pakistan Flights asked to observe extreme cautions amid monsoon

Pilots warned about presence of birds in abundance around airports

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 09 Jul 2025 00:47:50 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) has warned pilots of all airlines to observe extreme cautions amid monsoon spell as birds are in abundance around the airports.

The authority has issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM), asking the airlines crew to be vigilant while taking off or landing because of the presence of birds around airport in the rainy season. It said a plane could suffer great loss if a bird hits it.

The hitting of birds could not only cause a huge disaster but also damage the planes, so pilots are asked to observe precautions while taking off or landing.

Collision between planes and birds is not rare. In history, several plane crashes took place due to the hitting of birds. In recent past in Karachi, a plane was jolted after a bird hit it. It narrowly averted a disaster. Passengers were terrified after being jolted, with many breaking down in tears and crying.

