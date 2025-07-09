Presence of founder's sons in rally to benefit PTI: Fawad Chaudhry

Says it will not be easy for the government to arrest them

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry has said the presence of founder’s sons in PTI’s movement will boost the morale of the party workers, adding it will not be easy for the government to arrest them.

Talking to Dunya News Programme On The Front, the former PTI leader said founder’s sons Suleman and Qasim Khan will receive a grand welcome at an airport, and their participation in PTI rally will give a boost to the party, stressing Pakistan needs political settlements among parties, not protests and rallies.

Fawad Chaudhry said people are not standing with the government but with the PTI’s founder, which is not even allowed to protest peacefully.

The former federal minister said until the government, PTI, and the establishment give each other space, there will be instability in the country.

He said Field Marshal's meeting with the US President is a success for Pakistan, and the defeat of India has strengthened Pakistan's position.

