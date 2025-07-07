26th martyrdom anniversary of Havaldar Lalak Jan Shaheed today

Havaldar Lalak Jan laid his life while defending motherland during Kargil conflict on 7 July 1999.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - The 26th anniversary of martyrdom of Kargil hero Havaldar Lalak Jan, Nishan-e-Haider, is being observed on today (Monday). Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir paid rich tribute to Havaldar Lalak Jan; NH, who laid his life defending motherland.

The armed forces, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Services Chiefs have paid rich tribute to Havaldar Lalak Jan Shaheed, Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement.

Born on April 1, 1967, Havaldar Lalak Jan was enlisted in the army on December 10, 1984. He was serving in Northern Light Infantry Regiment when skirmishes broke out in Kargil in 1999.

Havildar Lalak Jan of the Northern Light Infantry Regiment fought from the forefront to thwart heavy Indian attacks. He volunteered himself to be deployed on the front positions located at the jagged peak in May 1999.

The brave soldier repulsed many aggressive ventures by the enemy and imposed colossal losses on them.

On July 7, 1999, he sustained serious injuries as enemies pounded the area with heavy mortar shells. Despite being injured, he retained his position and frustrated the Indian assault. Due to severe injuries, he embraced martyrdom.

