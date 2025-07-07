Underage car driver kills one, injures two in Shahdara

SHAHDARA (Dunya News) – One person was killed and two other were critically wounded when a car driven by an underage driver hit three motorcycles in Shahdara near Lahore on late Sunday night.

According to details, a recklessly driven car by a 13-year-old boy struck three motorcycles in Shahdara, killing one person on the spot and critically injuring two others.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. Police have started investigation after taking the underage driver into custody.

