Interior minister briefs PM on Ashura security arrangements

PM credits chief minister and Mohsin Naqvi for peaceful Ashura observance

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday met with Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, during which the latter provided a comprehensive briefing on the security measures undertaken for the observance of Youm-e-Ashur.

In the meeting, the prime minister expressed appreciation for the efforts of provincial governments, security forces, and police in ensuring peaceful and orderly Ashura commemorations across the country. He specifically commended the chief ministers of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan – Maryam Nawaz, Murad Ali Shah, Ali Amin Gandapur, Mir Sarfraz Bugti, Chaudhry Anwarul Haq, and Gulbar Khan, respectively – for their effective security arrangements in their respective regions.

Praising the performance of provincial administrations, police, security agencies, and the Rangers, PM Shehbaz noted that meticulous and professional planning by these institutions enabled citizens to observe Ashura in a safe and serene environment.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, in his remarks, stated that the government took all necessary steps to ensure public safety and provide essential facilities during Ashura.

The premier also lauded Naqvi for his commendable handling of Ashura arrangements at the federal level.