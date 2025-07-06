Bird strike forces emergency landing of Lahore-Skardu flight with 149 passengers

Flight PA-481 returned to Lahore shortly after takeoff

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A private airline's flight from Lahore to Skardu was forced to make an emergency landing after a bird strike shortly after takeoff on Sunday morning.

According to the airline’s spokesperson, Flight PA-481 encountered the bird strike during ascent. The aircraft returned safely to Lahore Airport, where all 149 passengers were offloaded without incident.

Technical inspection revealed that two blades of engine number 2 were damaged due to the impact. As a result, the flight was cancelled to ensure safety and conduct further assessment.

The airline also confirmed the cancellation of the return flight from Skardu to Lahore.

No injuries were reported, and the airline has initiated standard procedures to address the technical issues before the aircraft returns to service.