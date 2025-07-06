Ashura processions conclude peacefully across Pakistan

President, PM pay tribute to Hazrat Imam Hussain

A total of 4,836 processions and 5,480 majalis are being held across the country

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Ashura, the 10th of Muharram, was observed across Pakistan on Sunday with solemn religious devotion to honour the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), and his loyal companions at Karbala.

Mourning processions and religious gatherings were held in cities and towns nationwide, where participants paid heartfelt tributes to the sacrifices of Imam Hussain (RA) and the martyrs of Karbala. The Muharram processions feature Zuljanah—a symbolic representation of the Imam’s horse—along with noha khwani and matam (mourning rituals).

In Lahore, the central Ashura procession took out from Nisar Haveli and proceeded through its designated route, culminating at Imambargah Karbala Gamay Shah. Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited Nisar Haveli earlier to review security arrangements.

In Karachi, the central procession began at 9am from Nishtar Park and concluded at the Hussainia Iranian Imambargah in Kharadar. Quetta’s main procession emerged from Alamdar Road, while in Faisalabad, it started from Azakhana Shabbir near Dhobi Ghat.

Karachi traffic police said in a post on X, “Traffic has been closed from main Numaish to MA Jinnah Road up to Kharadar Husseinia Irania Imam Bargah, with the exception of Bab-e-Urdu Chowk.”

4,836 PROCESSIONS, 5,480 MAJALIS HELD ACROSS COUNTRY

A total of 4,836 processions and 5,480 majalis were held across the country today. The Ministry of Interior had declared 1,301 areas as highly sensitive.

Following the directives of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, a central monitoring cell in Islamabad maintained continuous coordination with provincial control rooms to exchange real-time information.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Minister of State Talal Chaudhry, and Interior Secretary Khurram Agha closely monitored the situation. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was also being regularly updated on the law and order situation across the country.

Strict security arrangements are in place in Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Sindh, Azad Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

In Islamabad alone, 54 majalis and 12 processions were held.

Punjab witnessed 2,502 majalis and 3,025 processions, while in Sindh, 1,040 majalis and 1,039 processions took place.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa held 735 majalis and 257 processions. In Balochistan, there were 32 majalis and 24 processions; Gilgit-Baltistan hosted 1,070 majalis and 141 processions, and Azad Kashmir saw 47 majalis and 41 processions.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said a crackdown was underway on social media against religious hate speech and sectarianism. He emphasised that effective measures have been adopted to ensure peace on Ashura.

He also paid tribute to the army, rangers, police, civil administration, and all supporting institutions for their efforts.

Law enforcement and security agencies have implemented strict measures to ensure peace and order. Mobile and internet services remained suspended along procession routes as a precaution against any untoward incident.

Yesterday, 9th Muharram was marked with mourning gatherings and processions. In Karachi, the central procession ended at Hussainia Iranian in Kharadar under tight security. Lahore's 9th Muharram procession concluded at Pando Street.

Similar processions took place in Peshawar, Quetta, Rawalpindi, and other cities.

PRESIDENT, PM’S MESSAGE ON ASHURA

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in their messages on 10th Muharram, paid rich tribute to the sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions, saying that the day of Ashur gives us a message of sacrifice, truthfulness, sincere determination, and standing up for the truth.

Commemorating this historic day, President Zardari called upon the nation to follow the path of Imam Hussain (RA) and not only reform itself but also base the governance system, social attitudes and national priorities on honesty, decency and public welfare.

"The Day of Ashur is a bright and immortal chapter in Islamic history, which gives us a message of sacrifice, truthfulness and sincere determination".

He said: "This day reminds us of the great martyrdom of the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his devoted companions. This day is a symbol of an eternal struggle against falsehood.”

"Their message is still alive today and it is a profound message of standing firm on principles, not bowing down to oppression and coercion and making every sacrifice for the sake of truth," the president remarked.

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz Sharif, in his message, urged the nation to take guidance from the life and character of Imam Hussain (RA) to overcome internal and external challenges and keep Pakistan on the path of peace, unity and progress.

“Ashura is a profound and instructive day in the history of Islam, which gives us the great lesson of patience, sacrifice and standing firm on principles. This day will continue to illuminate the conscience of humanity till the Day of Judgment,” he said.

“The battle that took place on the battlefield of Karbala on the 10th of Muharram is not an ordinary battle, but an eternal message for the entire world,” he remarked.

"This great sacrifice of his reminds us that protecting principles and standing firm on the truth requires great courage and unwavering faith,” he asserted.

The prime minister said: "The incident of Karbala teaches us that although the path of truth is difficult, it is the path that leads to the pleasure of Allah Almighty, satisfaction of hearts and eternal welfare. The message of the Supreme Imam is not limited to his time, but is a universal message, which even today convinces us that a Muslim stands for the truth, supports the oppressed, and supports justice in all circumstances.”

“We have to adopt qualities such as honesty, tolerance, patience, sacrifice and principledness in our national life. From individual attitudes to state policies, if we chart our course in the light of Karbala, Pakistan can become a welfare, just and self-reliant state that not only represents the aspirations of its people but also sets an example for the world,” he remarked.