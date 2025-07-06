Gaza is today's Karbala, says Defence Minister Khawaja Asif

Asif reflected on the spiritual and moral lessons of Karbala

Published On: Sun, 06 Jul 2025 11:03:30 PKT

SIALKOT (Dunya News) – Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has likened the humanitarian crisis in Gaza to the tragedy of Karbala, urging the Muslim world to break its silence and take action.

Speaking to the media, Asif reflected on the spiritual and moral lessons of Karbala, saying, “Karbala is a great lesson—where the family of the Prophet (PBUH) sacrificed everything for the honour and dignity of Islam, yet they were left alone on the battlefield.”

He drew parallels with the current situation in Gaza, lamenting, “Today, there is another Karbala unfolding in Gaza. Over 70,000 Muslim men and children have been martyred, but the Islamic world remains silent. None of the 58 Muslim countries are protesting.”

Asif called for immediate action, stressing, “Someone must put an end to the tragedy being inflicted upon the Muslims of Gaza.”

His remarks came as Israel’s continued airstrikes in Gaza reportedly killed another 78 Palestinians in last 24 hours. Simultaneously, Israel is sending a delegation to Qatar to resume ceasefire negotiations.