Rain-related incidents claim 8 lives in Punjab, KP

Pakistan Pakistan Rain-related incidents claim 8 lives in Punjab, KP

According to NDMA, a cloudburst in the Kahuta area of Rawalpindi caused flash floods

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 06 Jul 2025 21:00:26 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - As many as eight people were killed in rain-related incidents in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said on Sunday.

According to NDMA, a cloudburst in the Kahuta area of Rawalpindi caused flash floods, with water entering several homes and shops.

Meanwhile, a house roof also collapsed in the nearby area, resulting in the death of a child.

The parents and two other children were rescued from the debris with multiple injuries.

Earlier, intermittent rain was recorded in Lahore since morning, significantly improving the weather by breaking the intense heat and humidity.

Also Read: NDMA issues heavy rain, flood alert across country until July 10

The highest recorded rainfall in Lahore was 74 mm in the Pani Wala Talab area.

Moreover, rain-related incidents led to the deaths of two people in Punjab.

Meanwhile, five people were killed and two others injured in rain-related incidents during last 24 hours across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a report of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority, one house was also completely demolished due to rains.

Losses were also reported in areas including Peshawar, Buner, Malakand, and Mansehra.

The PDMA has directed the district administration to ensure immediate relief to the affected families and provision of best medical facilities to the injured.

The current spell of rain has been predicted till Friday.