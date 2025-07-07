Operation against three dilapidated buildings in Lyari to start today

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Operation against three dilapidated buildings in Lyari’s Bhagdadi neighbourhood, surrounding the one that collapsed on Friday, will start today (Monday), Dunya News reported.

Assistant Commissioner Lyari, Shehryar Habib, while speaking to the media, said that the condition of three buildings surrounding the collapsed structure is also dangerous. All three buildings have been evacuated.

He further said that these buildings have been sealed, and a case will be registered against those responsible. Legal action will also be taken against the building owner and other responsible parties.

On the other hand, In the Agra Taj area of Lyari, cracks have appeared in another eight-storey residential building. Declared dangerous by the administration, it has since been evacuated and sealed. Electricity to the building has been disconnected and water tank dismantled.

At least 27 persons were killed and 11 others sustained injuries following the collapse of a five-storey building in Karachi's Lyari area on Friday. Among the deceased were three children, nine women, and 15 men.

