Pakistan played key role in Iran-Israel ceasefire, says Naqvi

There is a uniform behind this ceasefire too, he said

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) -- Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday said that the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif played a key role in the ceasefire between Iran and Israel, emphasising that "there is a uniform behind this truce as well." He said Pakistan should be proud of its contribution to the ceasefire.

Speaking alongside Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry during a meeting with scholars from various schools of thought regarding Muharram-ul-Haram, Interior Minister Naqvi expressed gratitude for the presence of all religious scholars. He acknowledged the vital role scholars have consistently played in maintaining peace and praised the Chairman of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee for uniting people from all sects.

He said that Imam Hussain (RA) belongs to everyone, and promoting religious harmony during Muharram is extremely important. Ensuring peace is a top priority for the government.

He added that, with the help of Allah, Pakistan achieved victory in the war against India. The missiles fired by India did not reach their targets, and in response, Pakistan deliberately avoided targeting Indian civilians. “One of our missiles hit an Indian oil depot, sparing the civilian population,” he said. “The field marshal faced no difficulty during the war, and India suffered four times the losses. Following our victory, we are celebrating Independence Day with four times the enthusiasm.”

The interior minister emphasised the importance of engaging with religious scholars in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, especially in areas more affected by terrorism. He said terrorism cannot be eradicated without the support of local communities.

Reiterating Pakistan’s contribution to the Iran-Israel ceasefire, Mohsin Naqvi said, “There is a uniform behind this ceasefire too,” referring to the role of the armed forces.

Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry said religious scholars across Pakistan have fulfilled their duties in an exemplary manner. He urged them to play a greater role in eliminating terroris, noting that the security forces are fighting courageously against terrorists. He stressed the need to stay united and avoid falling victim to hatred, sectarianism, or any enemy agenda.

Chairman of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, added that Pakistan has played a remarkable role in promoting religious harmony and tolerance. “Allah granted us success in Operation Bunyān al-Marsūs. A deceitful country like India imposed false accusations and aggression on us,” he said.

He praised the government and the armed forces of Pakistan for giving a strong response to Indian aggression, stating that the country was founded on the basis of the Kalima (Islamic declaration of faith), and that success comes from Allah. He also highlighted that Iran gave a strong response to Israel, and Pakistan's role in the Iran-Israel conflict was significant and honorable.

Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad concluded by saying that all activities during Muharram-ul-Haram are proceeding peacefully and safely. "The enemy is very cunning," he warned, "So stick to your own sect, but do not provoke or interfere with others' sects."

