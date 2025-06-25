Pakistan reaffirms support for resolution of Iran nuclear issue through peaceful means

The cost of seeking to resolve issues through military means is more than evident, he cautions

NEW YORK (Dunya News) – Pakistan has reaffirmed its support for the resolution of the Iran nuclear issue through peaceful means, diplomatic engagement and sustained dialogue.

Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN, stated this at a critical United Nations Security Council briefing on the implementation of Resolution 2231 (2015) and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“Pakistan advocates the preservation and the renewal of the JCPOA, or its substitution by an equally sound agreement that is acceptable to all sides, before it expires in October 2025,” he said.

“We are meeting at a crucial point in the implementation of resolution 2231 (2015) and Security Council’s consideration of Iran’s nuclear issue. Obviously, the developments of the past two weeks have impacted the context of the whole issue and have a bearing on our discussions today,” he remarked.

However, what have not changed are the fundamental principles and the multilateral spirit behind the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and the Resolution 2231, adopted ten years ago.

He issued a strong call for renewed diplomacy and restraint in the Middle East, emphasizing the need to preserve peace and uphold international law.

Ambassador Ahmad described the JCPOA as a “unique instrument” and a testament to the power of dialogue, diplomacy, and pragmatism. Despite its initial success, he noted, the agreement was disrupted, creating a ripple effect of complications that have hindered its full implementation.



Most recently, these complications have been exacerbated by “unlawful and illegal military attacks” on Iranian nuclear facilities safeguarded by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), according to Ambassador Ahmad.

He stressed that such strikes not only undermined Iran’s nuclear commitments but also obstructed the IAEA’s verification functions, which are crucial for maintaining transparency and international confidence.

“This should never have happened,” he said firmly, referring to the military actions. “These actions must not be allowed to further complicate the peaceful resolution of longstanding issues.”

Highlighting the IAEA’s role, Ambassador Ahmad reiterated the importance of allowing the agency to conduct its verification work “in an impartial and apolitical manner.” He urged the global community to support the IAEA’s mandate and ensure that its efforts proceed without interference.

In his remarks, Ambassador Ahmad outlined five key points for the Council to consider:

1. Condemnation of violations of sovereignty and use of force** in resolving disputes;

2. Rejection of attacks on IAEA-safeguarded nuclear sites**, labeling them violations of international law and Security Council resolutions;

3. A call for the UN Secretary-General and IAEA Director General** to assess and report the implications of recent military strikes;

4. An appeal for a sustained ceasefire** to allow the resumption of verification and dialogue;

5. Renewal of diplomatic engagement** to resolve outstanding issues within the framework of international law.

In a hopeful turn, Ambassador Ahmad welcomed the recent ceasefire understanding between Iran and Israel, commending the mediators and urging full respect for the agreement. He described the ceasefire as a “vital step” toward lasting regional stability, but warned that peace will only endure through “constructive and comprehensive engagement.”

“The cost of seeking to resolve issues through military means is more than evident,” Ahmad cautioned. “The region, and indeed the whole world, cannot be hostage to such adventures, dangerous precedents and spiraling escalations.”

In a significant move, Ambassador Ahmad also announced that Pakistan, along with China and Russia, had revised a draft Security Council resolution to reflect recent developments, including the ceasefire. The resolution, he said, aims to promote a negotiated solution to the Iranian nuclear issue and reinforce respect for international law.

Pakistan will continue to engage with Council members “constructively,” the ambassador affirmed, in hopes of reaching a consensus that reflects the shared global interest in peace, dialogue, and diplomacy.

“Diplomacy has delivered previously,” he concluded. “With the necessary political will, it can certainly deliver again.”