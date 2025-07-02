Bilawal urges global community to support Pakistan in war against terrorism

Pakistan Pakistan Bilawal urges global community to support Pakistan in war against terrorism

Bilawal stated that terrorism was a global challenge, and Pakistan made unmatched sacrifices

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 02 Jul 2025 12:02:58 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has called on the international community to stand with Pakistan in its fight against terrorism, saying the country has acted as the frontline state in this global war and continues to pay a heavy price.

Addressing an international conference titled “Pakistan’s Role in the Global War against Terrorism”, Bilawal stated that terrorism was a global challenge, and Pakistan made unmatched sacrifices, both in lives and resources. “We have buried over 92,000 victims of terrorism, and yet we continue to resist with resolve,” he said.

He credited military operations like Zarb-e-Azb and Radd-ul-Fasaad for breaking the backbone of terrorist networks, adding, “We will never surrender. The word ‘surrender’ does not exist in Pakistan’s dictionary.”

Bilawal also raised concerns over digital propaganda, calling it a modern and complex threat that further complicated counter-terrorism efforts. He emphasized the effective role played by Pakistan’s armed forces over the past two decades in neutralizing terrorism.

Referring to Afghanistan, Bilawal said that terrorist attacks from Afghan soil on Pakistan have surged by 40% since the Taliban took power. He urged Kabul to honor the Doha Agreement and prevent its territory from being used against Pakistan.

He appealed to the world to recognize that Pakistan was not just defending itself but fighting for global peace, and demanded serious international collaboration.

Highlighting Pakistan’s demographic advantage, Bilawal said 65% of the population was under 30, stressing the need to empower youth with jobs and fast internet, not firewalls.

Touching upon India, Bilawal stated, “Terrorists have no religion or borders,” and urged Indian leadership to engage in meaningful dialogue, particularly over Kashmir, instead of resorting to baseless accusations.

He concluded with a call for regional peace, “India must come to the table, talk to us, and resolve Kashmir. Peace in the region cannot be achieved without resolving core disputes.”