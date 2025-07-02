78 terror incidents occurred in June, 100 killed, 189 injured

Pakistan Pakistan 78 terror incidents occurred in June, 100 killed, 189 injured

The think tank’s report also noted that security agencies are continuing their operations

Follow on Published On: Wed, 02 Jul 2025 12:06:19 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Zeeshan Yousafzai) – In June 2025, 78 terrorist incidents were carried out by the extremist group "Fitna Al-Hindustan," resulting in 100 deaths and 189 injuries.

According to a report by a think tank working on terrorism, security forces, in response to these attacks, eliminated 71 terrorists and arrested 52 suspected militants during the month of June.

The report further states that during the first six months of 2025, a total of 502 terrorist incidents were reported across the country, resulting in 737 fatalities and 991 injuries. Most of these attacks targeted security forces, public places, and key installations.

The think tank’s report also noted that security agencies are continuing their operations to improve the law and order situation and to completely eliminate terrorism from the country.

