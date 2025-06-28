Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 26 lawmakers for disruptive conduct

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Speaker of the Punjab Assembly, Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, has suspended 26 members of the assembly for 15 sessions over serious violations of parliamentary rules.

The suspended lawmakers, mostly from the opposition, have been accused of disorderly behavior in the house, including tearing agenda papers, chanting slogans, and disrupting proceedings. The action was taken under Rule 210 of the assembly regulations.

The Speaker emphasised that the sanctity and order of the house must be upheld at all costs.

He noted that Rules 223 and 210 were breached and warned that strict measures are necessary to maintain discipline.

The suspended lawmakers included Malik Fahad Masood, Muhammad Tanveer Aslam, Syed Riffat Mehmood, Yasir Mehmood Qureshi, Kaleemullah Khan, Muhammad Ansar Iqbal, Ali Asif, Zulfiqar Ali, Ahmad Mujtaba Chaudhry, Shahid Javed, Muhammad Ismail, Khayal Ahmad, Shahbaz Ahmad, Tayyab Rasheed, Imtiaz Mehmood, Ali Imtiaz, Rashid Tufail, Rai Muhammad Murtaza Iqbal, Khalid Zubair Nisar, Chaudhry Muhammad Ijaz Shafi, Eman Kanwal, Muhammad Naeem, Sajjad Ahmad, Rana Aurangzeb, Shahbaz Amir, and Usama Asghar Ali Gujar.