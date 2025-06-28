President, PM condole deaths in Swat flash flood

Pakistan Pakistan President, PM condole deaths in Swat flash flood

President and PM expressed their deep grief over the death of tourists in Swat.

Follow on Published On: Sat, 28 Jun 2025 05:42:19 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday expressed their deep grief over the death of tourists in the flash flood in the Swat River at Khwazakhela area.

The president and prime minister, in their separately issued statements, conveyed their sympathies and condolences to the bereaved families.

They also prayed to Allah Almighty for peace for the departed souls and strength for the grieved families to bear the loss.

“We equally share the grief of the affected families during this difficult time,” the president said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz directed the authorities concerned to swiftly complete the search and rescue operation for missing persons in the incident.

He instructed NDMA, the administration, and rescue agencies to further strengthen safety measures along rivers and streams.

The prime minister also praised NDMA, the administration, and rescue officials for rescuing tourists stranded due to the flash flood in Swat.

