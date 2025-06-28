Pakistan welcomes changes in UN report on Children and Armed Conflict

FO spokesperson said Pakistan reaffirms its steadfast commitment to collaborate closely with the UN.

Published On: Sat, 28 Jun 2025 05:39:19 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan has welcomed the decision announced by the United Nations Secretary General to remove its references to Pakistan from the Annual Report on Children and Armed Conflict.

In a statement, the Foreign Office spokesperson said this significant outcome is a testament to the government of Pakistan’s constructive, sustained, and intensive engagement with the United Nations, including close cooperation with the Office of the Special Representative of the Secretary General for Children and Armed Conflict (SRSG-CAAC).

“The decision reflects international recognition of the strong institutional, legislative, and policy measures implemented by Pakistan to protect and advance the rights and well-being of children. It is an affirmation of Pakistan’s firm commitment to aligning its national legal and institutional frameworks with international norms and best practices for safeguarding children affected by conflict and violence,” he added.

He said, “Pakistan reaffirms its steadfast commitment to collaborate closely with the United Nations to enhance and strengthen efforts for protecting and promoting children’s rights, ensuring a safer and brighter future for generations to come.”

In a post on X, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar said, “Pakistan welcomes the UN Secretary General’s decision to remove references to Pakistan from the Annual Report on Children and Armed Conflict. This reflects our sustained, constructive engagement and reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to child protection.”

“It also marks a significant recognition of Pakistan’s national efforts to uphold child rights and ensure their well-being. Pakistan remains committed to working with the United Nations and international partners to secure a safer, more hopeful future for all children,” he added.

