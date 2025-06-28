Three children drown in stream near Havelian
HAVELIAN (Dunya News) – At least three children were drowned in Doad stream near Havelian, a city in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, on Friday, Dunya News reported.
According to details, the children went for a picnic with their mother on the bank of Doad stream. The children were taking a bath in the stream when they accidently entered deep water and drowned.
The local residents retrieved two dead bodies from the stream while search was going on to find the body of third child.