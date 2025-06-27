Ruling coalition gains two-thirds majority after SC verdict

Ruling coalition now holds 237 seats in the 336-member house

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Following the Supreme Court's constitutional bench decision on reserved seats, the ruling coalition has increased its strength in the National Assembly.

Before the verdict, the total number of members from coalition parties stood at 218, including 110 from PML-N, 70 from PPP, 22 from MQM, and 5 from PML-Q.

According to the updated party positions, the opposition has a total of 100 members, which includes 80 from the Sunni Ittehad Council, 8 independents backed by PTI, and 8 from JUI-F.

As a result of the court ruling, PML-N gained 15 additional seats, PPP 4, and JUI-F 3. The National Assembly now has 125 PML-N members, 74 from PPP, and 11 from JUI-F.

With these added seats, the ruling coalition now holds 237 seats in the 336-member house—surpassing the 224 needed for a two-thirds majority.

Breakdown of reserved seats

In light of the Supreme Court's ruling, 77 reserved seats have been reinstated — 22 in the National Assembly and 55 in provincial assemblies.

In the National Assembly, the restored seats include 11 for women from Punjab, 8 for women from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and 3 for minorities. PML-N receives 14, PPP 5, and JUI-F 3 additional seats.

Punjab Assembly gains 27 members — 24 women and 3 minorities—with 23 from PML-N, 2 from PPP, and 1 each from PML-Q and IPP.

Sindh Assembly sees 3 reserved seats restored—2 to PPP and 1 to MQM—bringing PPP’s total to 118 and MQM’s to 37.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, PTI and Sunni Ittehad Council jointly hold 93 seats, while PML-N and JUI-F each have 9, PPP has 5, and ANP and PTI-P have 2 each.

Out of 25 vacant reserved seats (21 women, 4 minorities), 5 have been allotted—PPP 1, PML-N and JUI-F 2 each.



