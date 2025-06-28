Pakistan hails Hague court's ruling on Indus Waters Treaty

Pakistan hails Hague court's ruling on Indus Waters Treaty

The court stated that India has no legal authority to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty

Sat, 28 Jun 2025 00:08:35 PKT

THE HAGUE (Dunya News) - The Permanent Court of Arbitration has upheld Pakistan’s position on the Indus Waters Treaty, rejecting India’s claim to unilaterally suspend the agreement.

The decision was warmly welcomed by Pakistan.

In its decision, the court clearly stated that India has no legal authority to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty.

The judgment emphasized the critical role of the court in treaty-related matters and clarified that India’s move to suspend the treaty does not affect the legitimacy or functioning of the arbitration process.

The court noted that it had thoroughly reviewed the treaty and found no provision that allows either party to suspend it unilaterally.

The ruling comes in response to India's announcement on April 23, 2025, declaring the immediate suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty following a militant attack in Pahalgam.

India formally notified Pakistan of this decision on April 24.

In reaction, the Permanent Court of Arbitration had requested both parties on May 16 to submit written statements regarding the possible legal implications of the situation.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan will defend its right to water, as provided under the Indus Water Treaty.

He highlighted that India’s unilateral actions that aim to hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance are a matter of serious concern for Pakistan.

“There is no provision for such actions under the Treaty, and the waters of the Indus are the lifeline of the 240 million people of Pakistan. The Government of Pakistan will defend its right to water, as provided under the Treaty, while simultaneously accelerating efforts to enhance its domestic water storage capacity,” the premier said.