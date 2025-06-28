12 dead, 39 injured in rain-related incidents across Punjab

25 separate incidents were reported between June 25 and June 27 in various cities

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has released a report detailing accidents caused by heavy rain and strong winds across Punjab.

According to the spokesperson, 25 separate incidents were reported between June 25 and June 27 in various cities.

The torrential downpours led to the collapse of roofs and walls, resulting in multiple casualties. The PDMA confirmed that 12 people lost their lives and 39 others were injured during this period. The majority of fatalities occurred due to roof and wall collapses.

The PDMA said the accidents in Bahawalnagar, Faisalabad, and Khanewal, among other areas.

Authorities have urged residents to take precautionary measures during ongoing monsoon activity and to ensure structural safety of buildings, especially in vulnerable areas.

Swat Incident

Deputy Commissioner Swat Shahzad Mehboob said that nine dead bodies out of 17 persons swept away by the flash floods have so far been recovered from River Swat.

In a statement here, he said that nine people died when 17 individuals were swept away by a sudden surge of high water in the Swat River.

He confirmed that rescue authorities have recovered nine bodies and rescued four others alive while efforts were underway to locate the remaining four missing persons.

DC Mehboob said that 10 of the individuals involved in the incident were residents of Sialkot, six belonged to Mardan, while one was a local resident of Swat.

According to rescue officials, the affected individuals hailing from Sialkot were on a leisure trip, having breakfast by the riverbank at around 8am when heavy rains upstream caused an unexpected and rapid increase in water flow.