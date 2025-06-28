Field Marshal attends prestigious passing out parade at Pakistan Naval Academy

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir graced the occasion as the chief guest.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – A grand passing out parade was held on Saturday at Pakistan Naval Academy PNS Rahbar in Karachi to mark the completion of the 123rd Midshipmen and 31st Short Service Commission courses.

Cadets of the Pakistan Navy presented a salute to the Field Marshal during the ceremonial parade. Field Marshal Munir inspected the parade and awarded prizes to cadets who demonstrated outstanding performance during their training.

Senior officials from the Pakistan Navy also attended the ceremony.